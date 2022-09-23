The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) boss, Prof Mary Okwakol has called for more funding to facilitate PhD studies in the country.

According to Prof Okwakol, out of the over 12,000 lecturers and tutors in higher institutions of learning, only 1,900 are PhD holders, the number she said is very low if the country is to develop faster.

She says that these PhDs develop and lead research as well as supervisE master’s students at the university level, hence their importance cannot be underrated.

She said that years back, the government was sponsoring PhD students, something she said has since been abolished, asking the government to reinstate it to increase their numbers in the country.

Some Universities like Makerere University do not hire a lecturer without a PhD, hence they possess 50% of PhD holders in the country.