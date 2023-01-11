The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has decried low staffing rates, asking parliament to increase funding for the institution to recruit more staff.

Speaking while appearing before the education committee over the 2023/24 budget framework, the executive director of NCHE, Prof. Mary Okwakole said they have only 54 staff out of the approved 125, hence leaving a shortfall of 71.

She also says the institution has only five vehicles out of which only 2 are functional and three are due for disposal hence they are equally using 2 vehicles to supervise 252 institutions of higher learning

She asked parliament to ensure release of the Shs4 billion for capital development, Shs1 billion for retooling, and Shs2 billion for recruitment of extra 16 staff in the next financial year.

According to Prof. Okwakol, they have been allocated Shs19.8 billion out of the Shs62 billion budgeted for.

The deputy chairperson of the education committee of parliament, Cuthbert Abigaba says they are going to give priority to NCHE to ensure that they are well staffed to ensure that all universities and other tertiary institutions are inspected on time.