The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has agreed to scrap the use of the word expired in the categorization of academic programmes at universities and tertiary institutions, pending a review exercise expected to end weeks of national anxiety.

The Council chaired by Prof Eli Katunguka, the Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University reportedly reached the decision during a meeting held last evening

It is, however, still unclear whether the council agreed to rename academic programmes whose status is under consideration as “due for review”, rather than “expired” as suggested by vice chancellors earlier.

The country was thrown into panic last month and graduates questioned the credibility of their academic documents after the University of Bristol in the UK and other universities in Europe and the United States bounced some Ugandan graduates’ applications on grounds that their first degrees were in programmes listed as expired on the NCHE website.