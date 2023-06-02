The governing Council of the National Council for Higher Education is set to sit this afternoon to resolve on the proposals been made by heads of universities and other tertiary institutions on “expired” programmes.

NCHE and universities have in the recent past been on the spot for allegedly teaching expired programmes, a matter that prompted the deputy Speaker of Parliament to direct the Council to find an alternative word for programmes whose accreditation status is pending on grounds that the word “expired” was misused.

As a result, the Council yesterday met vice chancellors before meeting principals of tertiary institutions this morning.

The NCHE spokesperson, Soul Waigolo says the vice chancellors yesterday made a number of proposals to that regard.

He says that the governing council is now set to sit this afternoon to select a suitable work out of the suggested and amend a few things in the guidelines it made in 2008.