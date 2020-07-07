

The National Council for Higher education has issued guidelines for e-learning to be followed by all institutions of higher learning across the country before they are permitted to commence remote teaching during the ongoing lockdown.

One of the guidelines requires Universities to undertake a survey on students indicating their willingness to participate in online learning and showcase mitigation measures of redress for those who will miss out.

Universities have also been asked to submit specific details of the equipment, data provision or the available logistical arrangements of how materials will be delivered to learners.

The council’s executive director Mary Okwakol says all universities have been served with the above guidelines and it is upon them to apply for permission.

Universities including Makerere, Kyambogo, Busitema have expressed readiness to comply with the above guidelines.