The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has outlined a number of milestones it has achieved in the last 20 years of existence.

The NCHE, which is mandated to regulate higher education in the country celebrated its 20th anniversary on Thursday at Kololo Independence Grounds with President Museveni as the guest of honor.

While delivering her speech, Prof Mary Okwakol, the NCHE Executive Director said that they have managed to increase access to higher education and enrollment of students in various institutions.

She explained that when they started in 2003, there were only 4 public universities, 7 private institutions, and about 50 other tertiary institutions, a number she says has grown to 265 higher education institutions.

“The number of students in higher institutions of learning has increased from 80,000 to 270,000 in 20 years. The number of accredited programmers has also increased from 500 to 5,000 in the last 20 years out of which 37% are Science and 63% arts programmes,” Okwakol said on Thursday.

Among other achievements, Prof Okwakol says there has been an increase in the number of staff at NCHE from 4 to 56, acquisition of a home in Kyambogo, introduction of quality assurance framework for universities, and increase in dissemination of information about higher education.