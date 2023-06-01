The National Council for Higher Education is set to meet vice-chancellors of all public and private universities today at their offices in Kampala.

This followed a revelation that the institutions were teaching expired programmes something that raised eyebrows of the public.

The NCHE Executive Director, Prof Mary Okwakol said these are supposed to sit and come up with approaches to ensure quality and accreditation of their programmes.

During their Meeting on Monday under the Forum for Vice Chancellors, they proposed that programmes that are accredited should not expire. They also suggested that NCHE leaves internal quality assurance in universities to handle reviews of programmes and update its website to remove courses that were phased out.