The National Drug Authority (NDA) has arrested a suspected drug dealer together with his other 6 accomplices in Nabulagala, Kasubi in Kampala.

The authority’s public relations manager, Abiaz Rwamwiri says these were found in possession of classified medicines including government of Uganda drugs, medicine labels, forged NDA documents, fake US dollars, among others.

He added that the suspects are currently being held by police and will be arraigned before courts of law on charges of; unlawful possession of classified drugs contrary to section 27(2) of the National Drug Policy and Authority Act, unlawful possession of government stores contrary to section 316 of the Penal Code.

They also face charges of forgery contrary to section 347 of the Penal Code and uttering false documents contrary to section 351 of the same act which attracts up to 7 years imprisonment upon conviction.