By Ritah Kemigisa

The National Drug Authority has banned the importation and sale of M-Magix coffee, an energy drink tainted with viagra to keep men strong on the Ugandan market.

According to the authority’s spokesperson Abiaz Rwamwiri, laboratory analysis of the samples of M-Magic coffee shows that the product is adulterated and contains a drug called Sildenafil citrate used for erectile dysfunction.

Rwamwiri says the drug can only be used under strict prescription by qualified doctors as it has serious side effects including abdominal, heart, and respiratory complications.

He has now warned the public against using this product and directed all pharmacies and drug shops among others to stop the sale or stocking of this product.