The National Drug Authority (NDA) has cautioned the public against consumption of a harmful Chinese controversial pill currently on the market.

In a statement issued by the authority’s secretary, David Nahamya, NDA said the pill packed and labeled in the Chinese language is not registered or authorised for use in Uganda.

He says it was found to contain high doses of hormones above the recommended dosage and that risks associated with it include prolonged bleeding, irregular menstrual cycles, and a possibility of blood clots among other effects.

The Authority has as such warned all drug outlets to stop stocking and selling the Chinese pill with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, members of the public have been advised to stay vigilant and report sale of any substandard product to save lives.