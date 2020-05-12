National Drug Authority (NDA) has offered four trucks with drivers and fuel to be used by the COVID-19 National Taskforce for transporting items during the fight against coronavirus across the country.

The authority spokesperson Fredrick Ssekyaana says the trucks will also help address delays experienced in the distribution of relief food.

He appeals to the public to follow the Presidential directive and Ministry of Health guidelines meant to control the spread of COVID-19 to facilitate the early easing of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Ssekyaana warns against self-medication reported among some sections of the public to allegedly guard against contracting the deadly Coronavirus.

Uganda currently has 122 confirmed cases of covid-19 with zero deaths and 55 recoveries.