By Moses Ndhaye

The National Drug Authority has named Kuba as the most common drug used in schools.

The head of product safety at the National drug Authority Hellen Ndagije says this is being packed in small packs and smuggled into schools.

She says the available drugs being used are in the form of biscuits, and sweets, and they are smuggled into schools.

She says that the campaign which the organization has initiated in partnership with the church of Uganda will go a long way in curbing the vice.