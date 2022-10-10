The National Drug Authority (NDA) has said the cough syrups, which have been linked to the death of 66 children in Gambia, are not being used in Uganda.
However, NDA appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected substandard and falsified medical products to NDA.
"NDA provides assurance to the public that the affected products are not available on the Ugandan market. NDA has never approved nor authorised sale of any products from Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited (Haryana, India)," the statement NDA sent to Daily Monitor reads.