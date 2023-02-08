The National Drug Authority (NDA) has warned Ugandans against using the counterfeit Tickoff acaricide being promoted on the market.

Officials from the authority on Tuesday seized the fake acaricide allegedly made and distributed by pastor Robert Kayanja from his church, Miracle Center Cathedral.

The NDA spokesperson, Abiaz Rwamwiri says the drug in question was tested and found to have chemicals that are banned because they are harmful to humans and can cause cancer.

The drug is said to contain harmful chemicals like Diazinon, a highly concentrated fumigant used to kill bedbugs, bats, and termites among others.

He says that currently, the drug has been distributed in the areas of Karamoja, Lyatonde, Kiruhura among others.