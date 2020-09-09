22 people accused of demolishing St Peter’s church Ndeeba have been released on bail by Makindye court chief magistrate Prosy Katushabe.

The suspects who include businessman

Dodoviko Mwanje and seven senior police officers each has been ordered to pay a cash bail of Shs 2 million and each of their sureties are ordered to execute a non court bond of Shs100 million to ensure the accused’s return to court whenever needed.

They are also barred from traveling out of the country without permission from court and to deposit their passports before Makindye magistrates court.

They have been ordered to return to court on September 16th for mention of the case since investigations are reportedly not complete by a state prosecutor Lydia Nakato.

Prosecution states that Dodoviko and Ivan Katongole, a KCCA Urban planner between March and August 2020 conspired with several senior police officers and other people to demolish St Peter’s church in Ndeeba, the property of Church of Uganda.

Katongole is said to have sanctioned the demolition of this church.

Among the senior police officers implicated in this matter is the Supretendant of police David Epedu , the Katwe police station DPC , ASP Mugisha Yeko Kato, the Officer in-charge of Ndeeba police , SSP Rashid Agero and Martin Adero; who are police Field Force unit commanders.

The police officers separately face a charge of disobeying lawful orders of commisisoner of police Moses Kafeero, which were to over see security deployment at St. Peter’s church in order to avert any possible demolition .

Other people including a building inspection Engineer of Lubaga division , a mechanic and a veteran soldier among others are charged with causing malicious damage to St. Peter’s church

and theft of church property such as chairs and doors.

Read more: https://www.kfm.co.ug/news/court-set-to-decide-on-dodovikos-bail-application.html