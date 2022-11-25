Police have started investigating the cause of the fire that this morning gutted a timber market in Ndeeba, Rubaga division in Kampala.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the cause of the fire that started at around 5 am near Victory Church popularly known as Mukibuloka is not yet established.

Owoyesigyire sadly notes that a lot of property including timber stalls were razed down by the fierce fire. This is not the first time fire is burning this timber market.

In 2017, fire suspected to have been sparked off by a burning charcoal stove owned by one of the vendors gutted the market.