Ndejje university staff are to miss salaries for April and subsequent months due to the ongoing covid-19 lockdown.

According to a letter from the University management to all staff, the staff has been cautioned to use the salary they received for the month of March sparingly.

The University secretary Elijah Kiyingi has informed all staff that due to the closure of the University amid the coronavirus outbreak, there is a likelihood that salaries for April and the following months will not be available since the university derives its revenue from students who are now at home.

On the 20th of March, schools including higher institutions of learning were closed by government as a measure to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

Government has since only allowed essential workers to continue working while majority are now at home.

There is fear that many companies are likely to lay off staff while others are likely not to pay salaries for their employees.