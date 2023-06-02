The latest National Labor Force survey released by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics has revealed that about 49% of Ugandans working in the informal sector earn less than Shs168,000 a month.

Informal employment refers to employment relationships where in law or in practice, persons in employment are not subject to social protection.

That’s to say they have no provision for pension or contribution to National Social Security Fund and have no entitlement to paid annual leave or paid sick leave.

According to the survey, 92% of Ugandans in employment are in informal employment including agriculture.

The report shows that more than half of workers in informal employment are male majority of whom have not completed primary education.

The report meanwhile shows that 8 in 10 of persons in informal employment have oral or verbal agreements

Meanwhile 47% of persons in informal employment were in the services sector followed by 39% in agriculture.