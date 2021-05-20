By Prossy Kisakye

Nebbi Municipality MP, Hashim Suleiman has called on his political opponents to join him and work together towards the development of the municipality.

After swearing-in for his second term, Hashim said that he knows that all those who competed with him in the parliamentary elections race for Nebbi municipality had good plans and ideas and now that the elections are over, they should bring them to the table and develop the municipality.

Hashim says that the most pressing needs in Nebbi district include roads that connect Nebbi municipality to Paidha and Erusi among other neighboring places.

He pledged to connect power lines to various villages and constructing bridges to make transport easier.