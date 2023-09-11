The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) is advocating for the return of federalism in Uganda.

Speaking to the media at the party’s headquarters in Rubaga on Monday, the party spokesperson, Mr. Moses Matovu alleged unfair distribution of resources in the country which he says has left majority of the regions behind.

He has asked the Equal Opportunities Commission to task the ruling NRM government to ensure that all regions receive a piece of the national cake.

Matovu said this will enable regional leaders decide what is good for their people in terms of social economic development.

Meanwhile, he has also asked the Commission to task the government to rectify the mess in the various government departments and sectors including Education, Health, Executive, and armed forces where sectarianism is widespread.