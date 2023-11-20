The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party has implored opposition Members of Parliament not to bow to intimidation regarding the ongoing plenary boycott.

The MPs led by the Leader of Opposition, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, started the boycott last month demanding answers from government over the alleged continuous violations of human rights in Uganda especially on opposition leaders.

Last week the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, threatened to expel the protesting opposition MPs who continue to boycott plenary sittings if they missed 15 sittings.

However speaking to journalists on Monday, NEED spokesperson, Mr Moses Matovu, said the MPs should not listen to such threats.

He said that instead, the Speaker should help the MPs demand answers from the concerned authorities and have the issues resolved.

“Let Nnalongo Anita stop intimidating our people, instead, we expect you to stand with these people in this trying moment because they are doing their duty on behalf of Ugandans. The government should answer these hard questions,” Matovu said.