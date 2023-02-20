National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) has announced its full support to Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) candidate Alice Alaso in the forthcoming Serere-country parliamentary election.

NEED joins the National Unity Platform (NUP) that recently declared its full support to Alaso.

Speaking to the media at NEED’s head offices in Rubaga, the secretary-general of the party, Asuman Odaka said they have decided to support Alaso because she has people’s support.

He said despite vote fairness concerns, they will support Alaso because they believe she is the best candidate.

Odaka urged all NEED supporters in the county to vote for Alaso if they wish representation and development of their area.

The Electoral Commission set February 23, 2023, as the polling date for the by-election.

The seat fell vacant after the tragic death of the area MP, Patrick Okabe who died alongside his wife Christine Okabe in a car crash along the Mbale-Tirinyi highway on December 19, 2022.