The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) has urged government to offer Uganda a federal system of government in order to ensure equitable development of regions.

Speaking to the media at the party’s headquarters in Rubaga, NEED party spokesperson, Mr. Moses Matovu said federalism was practiced years ago and regions were able to develop citing Buganda Kingdom which for years has been built on a strong foundation and its leaders have worked for the development of its people.

He noted that other regions have the potential to develop more than they are today if decentralization is considered as a factor to improve people’s standards since the system focuses on the might of regions.

During the same presser, Matovu congratulated the Kabaka of Buganda for reaching his 30th coronation anniversary, praising him for the efforts to develop his Kingdom for the good of his subjects