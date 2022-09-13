The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) has condemned government for okaying the Nyege Nyege festival despite calls from the public to stop it.

There has been a heated debate amongst members of the public after parliament attempted to block the annual festival with speaker of parliament, Anita Among saying they would not allow the event to take place for the morality of the country.

However last week, the prime minister, Robinah Nabbanja okayed the festival on condition that all set guidelines would be followed.

However speaking to KFM, the NEED coordinator, Asuman Odaka said it’s unfortunate that government okayed the festival to get revenue from incoming tourists without thinking about the young people who get spoiled through such an immoral event.

Meanwhile he warned a section of individuals who he alleged that are earning money to create publicity of this festival.