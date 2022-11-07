The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue party – NEED has condemned government’s decision to merge police posts across the country.

The decision was reached following the numerous attacks on police posts in different parts of the country with the recent one at Busiika police post in Luwero district where two officers lost their lives and the attackers run away with guns.

Speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Bugolobi, the secretary-general of the party, Asuman Odaka, said that the reason that government is giving for merging police posts doesn’t hold water, adding that it will worsen the levels of insecurity in the country.

Odaka is concerned that if the well-trained police officers are not secure, how about the untrained Ugandans?

According to the minister for Internal Affairs, Kahinda Otafire, government merged the police posts to give protection to police officers.