The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) has opposed a bill seeking to ban private prosecution in Uganda.

Last month, parliament granted Busiku County MP, Paul Akamba, leave to introduce the bill, which seeks to abolish the institution of criminal proceedings by private persons.

Once signed into law, the director of public prosecution who in any case has the right, upon an application to court to take over any private prosecution, would together with the Inspector General of Government enjoy exclusive rights to criminal prosecution.

However, speaking to the media at the party’s headquarters in Rubaga, NEED spokesperson, Mr. Moses Matovu said prohibiting private prosecution is promoting injustices in the country.

He explained that prosecution of big government officials will be difficult as many have influence in most offices with the prevailing alleged corruption rates in Uganda.

Matovu now asks the Uganda Law Society to oppose the bill, saying the DPP will not be in position to prosecute top government officials. He also urged Ugandans to task their area MPs against the bill.