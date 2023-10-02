The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party, has opposed the proposal by the Uganda Land Commission Acting Chairperson who advised government to take over land ownership in in the country.

According to Prof. Nyeko Pen-Mogi, this will help government carry out development projects on land with ease as many land owners have been a challenge as they raise compensation fees and others are not willing to give in their land.

However, speaking to journalists at the party’s head offices in Rubaga, the Secretary General of NEED, Asuman Odaka, said this will only fuel land-grabbing issues in the country.

“People who are roadblocks to serious government projects are not ordinary people, we know who they are. They are government officials. For example, during the construction of Entebbe Express Highway, they went and manufactured land titles in the swamps, and eventually, they were paid huge sums of money,” Odaka said on Monday.

He noted that according to the Constitution, a citizen has a right to own property including land.