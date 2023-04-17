National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) has opposed the release of Karamoja Iron sheets suspects from prison saying this will jeopardize the investigations.

This after the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo granted bail to the Karamoja Affairs minister, Marry Gorreti Kitutu, and her brother Naboya Kitutu last week. The duo is accused of mismanaging Karamoja relief items and was charged together with Kitutu’s senior assistant secretary, Joshua Abaho.

Speaking to the media on Monday at the party head offices in Rubaga, the NEED spokesperson, Moses Matovu, quoted President Museveni to have said that charges of corruption are related to serious crimes like murder and terrorism and those involved should not be granted bail.

He noted that the people involved in the iron sheets saga are high-profile figures, and thus granting them bail at an early stage may jeopardize the investigations.