As the country prepares to join the rest of the world to commemorate International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, women from the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) say there’s nothing to celebrate as Ugandan women continue to suffer

While addressing journalists at the party’s head offices in Rubaga, NEED women leaders led by Nabatanzi Midrid, said as women continue to die while giving birth, lack of medical equipment in government health facilities, coupled with high charges for hospital bills, the International Women’s Day has no significant impact to them.

They have asked government to prioritize the health sector by investing especially in maternal health since it is mostly women who are affected when it’s poorly facilitated.

Nabatanzi has implored the government to fulfill its pledge of providing free sanitary towels to school going girls as many have dropped out of school due to stigma while others stop going to school during their periods, which she says results in poor performance.