Today Uganda joins the rest of the world to celebrate Nelson Mandela International Day marked every 18th of July, his birthday.

The day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, with the first UN Mandela Day held on July 18 2010.

Speaking to KFM, Kyadondo East MP, also the shadow minister of foreign affairs Nkunyingi Muwada expressed dismay over the fact that most African leaders have failed to ensure a smooth transition of power as championed by Nelson Mandela in South Africa.

“Unfortunately across Africa, many have not learnt a lesson including back home in Uganda here, we have the same regime year after year for now 35 years. There’s no respect for fundamental rights and freedom. Mandela stood for rights, we would not be complaining about rights violations,” Muwada told KFM.

The theme of International Nelson Mandela Day for the year 2023 is: “The legacy lives on through you: Climate, food and dolidarity”.

Nelson Mandela was a South African anti-apartheid activist and politician who served as the first president from 1994 to 1999.

He was the country’s first black head of state and the first elected in a fully representative democratic election.

Nelson Mandela Timeline

1918: Born in the Eastern Cape

1944: Joined African National Congress

1956: Charged with high treason, but charges dropped

1962: Arrested, convicted of sabotage, sentenced to five years in prison

1964: Charged again, sentenced to life

1990: Freed from prison

1993: Wins Nobel Peace Prize

1994: Elected first black president 1

999: Steps down as leader

2001: Diagnosed with prostate cancer

2004: Retires from public life