By Benjamin Jumbe

The National Environment Management Authority has called on members of the public to join efforts towards ensuring a clean and safe environment for all

This comes at a time air quality experts warn of a worsening state of air quality in the country due to increased pollution with available statistics indicating that Kampala is among the 10 top most polluted cities in Africa

The NEMA director Environmental Monitoring and Compliance Waiswa Ayazika says the authority is thin on ground and cannot be everywhere to enforce the existing laws hence the need for empowering the masses

Relatedly the KCCA’s Director of Public Health and Environment,Dr. Daniel Okello says every citizen has a duty to ensure a clean and healthy environment and as such must ensure they are proactive