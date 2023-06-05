The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has urged the government to work on several constraints to enable them perform better.

The call was made by the Executive Director of NEMA, Dr. Akankwansah Barirega on Monday while speaking at the commemoration of World Environment Day at Kololo Independence Grounds.

He noted that the Authority and lead agencies are struggling with inadequate manpower, equipment, and financing. He noted that National Forest Authority is in charge of 506 officially gazetted central forest reserves but it has less than 400 staff to man all the reserves.

Akankwansa noted that the situation is similar in local government and urban authorities.

He added that there’s still a challenge to the legal regime, especially in plastic pollution control where the National Environment Act only prohibits plastics of 30 microns and below.

He noted that this makes it difficult to identify the plastic of 30 or 35 microns and below.