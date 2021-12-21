By Eve Muganga

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has issued strict rules to businessman Rajiv Ruparelia of Speke Hotel (1996) over a hotel project.

The investment is located at the former Ssese Gateway Beach site in Kitubulu near Entebbe Town.

Among the rules issued to Mr Ruparelia is that he has to remove all the soil dumped at the lakeshore line of Lake Victoria.

“As an instant mitigation measure, the murram that has been dumped at the fringes of the lakeshore line must be immediately drawn backwards and levelled to avoid any siltation of the lake,” a statement issued by Nema last week reads in part.

Nema said the stop notice issued to Speke Hotel (1996) Ltd on December 10 will remain in force with weekly compliance reports submitted until the developer’s lakeshore user permit application submitted to Nema last year is disposed of.

Read more; https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/nema-orders-ruparelia-to-remove-soil-dumped-at-lake-victoria-shoreline–3659310