

By Benjamin Jumbe

The National Environment Management Authority stands firm and ready to defend its decision on Bugoma Forest.

The Authority has lately been on spotlight over approval of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment report for Hoima Sugar Company to destroy more than 21 square miles of Bugoma Forest for sugarcane growing.

A number of environmental activists have called for reversing of the decision and resignation of the Authority’s executive director further threatening to sue NEMA for failing to fulfil its mandate of safeguarding the environment.

Responding to the claims, the NEMA Executive Director Dr Tom Okurut maintains that the ESIA certificate was given for Kyangwale mixed farm and not Bugoma forest.

He describes all attacks on the body as malicious and misguided noting that the authority could not change anything after court ruled thrice on the same matter in favour of Hoima sugar.