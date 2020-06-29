

By Benjamin Jumbe

The challenge of E-waste disposal will soon be no more in Uganda.

The National environment Management Authority is in the process of putting up a national E-waste collection and disposal centre.

The centre currently located in Industrial area is to act as a collection point of all E waste to reduce risks to health and the environment posed by this waste.

The Authority’s executive director Dr Tom Okurut says once completed the centre will be able to collect between 5000-15000 Metric tons of E Waste.

A 2017 UN Environment Agency survey estimated the stock of e-waste in Uganda at an annual growth rate of 25,000 tons.