By Benjamin Jumbe

The National Environment Management Authority has suspended operations of production lines of Nytil that release affluent discharge.

This followed concerns raised on social media over affluent discharged into river Nile which had changed the color of the water.

Speaking to Kfm, the authority’s executive director Dr Akankwasa Barirega says they immediately dispatched a team of inspectors who discovered that the Waste water generated from the textile factory was discharged into the river Nile without appropriate sufficient treatment contrary to the provisions in the National environment Act 2019.

He further says the factory was directed to immediately stop the discharge of untreated waste water into River Nile and also put in place an effective waste water treatment plant to handle all the affluent generated.

He says they picked samples for laboratory analysis to guide further direction.