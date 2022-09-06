The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has issued new guidelines in an effort to enhance protection of the environment and restore national forest cover.

According to a public notice issued, effective today 6th September, application for approval of timber processing factories will require proof of sustainable source of supply of raw materials.

The authority further says all existing timber processing plants will now be required to identify their sustainable sources of wood with evidence before their certificates are renewed or audits approved.

According to the Authority’s executive director Dr Akankwasa Barirega, the new developments are intended to consolidate national efforts to restore the environment and national forest cover, and to curb rampant harvesting of immature trees

The authority last week also maintained its stand on the suspension of approval for developments in wetlands