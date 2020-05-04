By Benjamin Jumbe

The National Environment Management Authority(NEMA) is set to release its findings on the assessment of air quality in the city.

The authority’s executive director, Dr Tom Okurut says the results to be released this week indicate a significant reduction in pollution levels within the city since the government’s suspension on public transport was enforced over a month ago.

He says this points to vehicles being the main source of pollution rather than industries as earlier thought by many stakeholders.

Dr Okurut says the findings will help inform the government’s decision on how to handle the source of pollution moving forward.