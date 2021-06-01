By Benjamin Jumbe

The National Environment management Authority is soon coming up with charges for airlines using the country’s airspace.

This has been revealed by the authority’s executive Director Dr Tom Okurut during the inauguration of the Authority’s new board noting that it is being done in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority.

Okurut said currently, airlines are not being charged yet to emit fumes as they burn fuel.

Meanwhile Dr Okurut also reechoes the need to have the Environment Fund returned to the Authority to support smooth operations and implementation of environment management activities.