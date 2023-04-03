By Mike Sebalu

Environmentalists have asked the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to be deliberate in creating awareness about the Express Penalty Scheme (EPS) for environmental breaches if it is to yield fruits.

According to the national environment body, the penalty scheme is intended to deter non-compliance to environmental laws and to prevent degradation through payment of fines.

But enforcement of the EPS, requiring motorists to, among other things; install trash bins, that was meant to start on April 1st was postponed for 30 days following pressure from the Uganda Law Society and outcry from public transporters who asked for time to prepare.

However, even as the move is welcomed by environmentalists, Robert Turyakira the deputy executive director of environment shield is urging NEMA to also use this grace period to educate the masses about the scheme.

“I think that the regulations can only be effective if people are aware of them,” Turyakira said.

The notice will specify the date and nature of the alleged contravention, a summary of the facts that NEMA or authorized officer alleges, and the amount payable.