By Benjamin Jumbe

The National Environment Management Authority is developing National air quality standards for the country.

According to the Authority’s executive director Dr Tom Okurut , 4 sets of air quality standards are expected to be concluded and ready by June.

Meanwhile, the Authority’s executive Director Dr Tom Okurut says although the government introduced a 50% environmental levy, it has not helped deter Ugandans from importing old cars of between 8 and 15 yrs.

He says the government should thus scrap the environmental levy and instead ensure only newer cars are imported for the safety of the environment and health of citizens.

Parliament in 2018 banned importation of cars older than fifteen years following the enactment of the Traffic and Road Safety (Amendment) Act 2018.