By Benjamin Jumbe

The National Environment Management Authority is pushing for the establishment of a special high court division to deal with environmental crime cases.

The authority’s executive director Dr Akankwasa Barirega says while currently there is the wildlife and utility court at Buganda Magistrates Court, it is limited in its operation scope because there are certain cases that cannot be handled under its jurisdiction.

Barirega is however optimistic that with more support and establishment of a high court division, they will ensure that all perpetrators of environmental crimes are brought to book.

Meanwhile, he adds that the authority requires Shs22bn to establish the National Environment Protection Force which will help strengthen enforcement, and another over Shs30bn for eviction of encroachers in wetlands and forest reserves.