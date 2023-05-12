The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has renewed calls for wetland encroachers to vacate immediately, warning of more looming catastrophes as the rainy season continues.

According to NEMA executive director, Dr. Barirega Akankwasah, extremes of rainfall are likely to cause more flooding in wetlands and lowlands.

He thus appeals to people living on wetlands, floodplains, and hill slopes to vacate immediately.

This comes days after flash floods washed away the River Katonga bridge along the Kampala-Masaka highway on Thursday, May 11.

Kampala-Masaka highway is the main gateway to Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo with an estimated average daily traffic of over 30,000 vehicles.

Traffic has since been diverted to the Mpigi-Villa Maria route, which makes the journey longer by 56km.