The National Environment Management Authority has welcomed the mining and minerals bill signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni.

This was one of the 4 pieces of legislation assented to by the president last week others being the Computer Misuse Amendment Act 2022, Kampala Capital City (Amendment) Act 2022, and the Physical Planners’ Registration Act, 2022.

The Mining and Minerals Act, 2022 which was passed early this year, seeks to organize, register, license, regulate and transform artisanal and small-scale mining.

One of the key provisions in the bill was banning the use of mercury in mining activities and a provision tagging all licenses for mining to prior issuance of environment and social impact assessment.

The Authority’s executive director, Dr. Akankwasa Barirega says this will go a long way in protecting the environment and will enhance collaboration.