By Ritah Kemigisa

Academicians and political analysts have poked holes in the newly launched African Global security foundation.

The foundation that is chaired by former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi was formulated by six member states of Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritania, Senegal, Togo, and Uganda.

Addressing the media recently, Amama said the foundation will among other things contribute to the shaping of member states foreign and security policies in the increasingly dynamic environment and help build a safer and more stable region and the world.

However speaking to KFM, Prof Ogenga Latigo, a former leader of opposition in parliament who also served in the pan African parliament says the foundation has no legal basis and has no long-term value.

He is however challenging governments to make careful decisions that can foster peace not only within their countries but also the neighbours.