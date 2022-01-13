By URN

Metropolitan Leronymos Muzeeyi of Mwanza has been elected the new Archbishop of the Orthodox Church of Uganda.

He replaces Archbishop Yona Lwanga who passed on in September last year.

Following the death of Archbishop Lwanga, Archbishop Makarios of Nairobi was appointed to serve as the caretaker of the Orthodox Church of Uganda.

Metropolitan Muzeeyi was elected at the end of the three days of the Holy Synod of the Patriarchate of Alexandria between January 10 to 12.

The synod meeting held in Egypt was chaired by His Beatitude Pope Theodoros II, according to Fr John Kibuuka Bbossa, the chairperson of the board of trustees of the Metropolis of Kampala.

The elected Metropolitan is a Ugandan National and has been the Metropolitan of Mwanza and Exarch of Western Tanzania, which is part of the Church of Alexandria since 1999.

Muzeeyi’s election makes him the third Metropolitan of the Holy Metropolis of Kampala and Uganda which was established in 1995.

The first Archbishop Metropolitan Theodoros Nankyama passed on in 1997.