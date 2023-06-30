By George Emuron

Ms Mary Akol, the new Bukedea district chairperson was on Friday, June 30 officially sworn in in a ceremony officiated by Bukedea Chief Magistrate, Hope Namisi.

On June 14, the Electoral Commission declared Akol as the winner of the by-election after beating her competitors including Lokwish Tychicus Ebukalin, an independent, and Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC) Sam Odeke Oita to replace the late Moses Olemukan.

“I don’t belong to any party, actually under the law we are not allowed to help any political belonging but I know that we all belong to the party of God and that is why we are here to administer the oath in the name of the Almighty God,” Namisa said.

Speaking shortly after she was sworn in, Akol promised to work with everyone including those she contested with for a better Bukedea.