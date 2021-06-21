By Benjamin Jumbe

The newly appointed members of the cabinet are set to be sworn-in today.

The ceremony is to be held at the Kololo Independence Grounds and President Museveni is expected as Chief Guest.

The president recently appointed a new cabinet comprising former education minister and Red UPDF Maj.Jesica Alupo as Vice President and former health minister in charge of general duties Robinah Nabbanja the Prime Minister.

The list includes 32 cabinet ministers and 50 state ministers, with the First Lady Janet Museveni, re-appointed minister of education.