The new chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) Mr Medard Ssegona, has pledged to deliver appropriately and table reports to the House.

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, implemented changes to the opposition leadership in Parliament as the first half of the parliamentary tenure came to an end in December last year.

Mr Sseggona, who also doubles as Busiro East MP was appointed as the Chairperson of COSASE, deputized by Allan Mayanja, MP Nakaseke Central.

Ssegona says he has vast experience, which makes him fit for the position.

He says the absence of the other members sitting on the Committee will not deter them from continuing to accomplish their assignments