By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has confirmed one new case COVID19 out of 744 samples of truck drivers at the border points of entry.

According to the statement released by the director general health services Doctor Henry Mwebesa, the case is a 34 year old Tanzania truck driver from Dar es Salama, Tanzania, who arrived at boarder on Friday16 th of April he did not have signs and symptoms consistent with COVID 19 .

Efforts are under way to track the driver and return him to Tanzania.

376 samples from individuals under institutional quarantine and contacts in the country tested negative.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid 19 in Uganda still remains at 55.